Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 10-27-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 10-27-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Plymouth Route 100 project completion delayed until Nov. 27; Cavendish looks at library structure, junk ordinance, and end of Route 131 paving; Chester offers fire, ambulance, dispatch contract to Andover; and GMUSD board eliminates mascot logo, keeps name.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.