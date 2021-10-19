Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 10-20-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 10-20-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Fall Home Improvement; GMUHS community weighs in favor of mascot change at forum; Andover and Chester still in negotiations over Fire and EMS services; and Plymouth Town hall building repairs and projects to be voted on.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.