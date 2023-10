The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 10-18-23

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Ludlow Chili Cook-off goes on despite rain; Halloween Walk at the Gill Home; OVWC donates to Windsor County Youth Services; The Boot Pro receives award; and Wilder Memorial Library chooses architect for expansion.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.