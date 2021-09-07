Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 09-08-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 09-08-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: We will never forget September 11, 2001; Back to School winner; Andover’s allocation for fire and ambulance services under review; Country Treasures under new ownership; and Local doll artist says farewell to Chester Festival.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.