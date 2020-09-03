Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 09-02-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 09-02-20

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Schools prepare to open with varying safety procedures and hybrid structures; Former BRHS building to house childcare hub as well as BRIS; Kingfisher will feature specialty Sicilian pizza in Ludlow; and LRC provides children’s books with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.