Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 08-18-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 08-18-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Cavendish moves ahead with Junk Ordinance enforcement, approves parking paving; Construction on Route 100 in Plymouth to cause closure for a month; “Ring of Fire” delivers the heat at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm; and Ludlow Rotary speakers discuss responding to drug overdose.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.