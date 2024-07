The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 07-17-24

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Cavendish demands a voice on GMUSD restructuring plans; Okemo Valley Disaster Fund partners; Chester zoning amendment hearing; and The Chester Festival to celebrate 50 years.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.