Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 07-08-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 07-08-20

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Flowers return to the footbridge in Ludlow; Ludlow Rotary Club conducts president change; Chester reviews policing, excited by possible greenhouse; and Ludlow Selectboard holds first in-person meeting since April.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.