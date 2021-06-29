Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 06-30-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 06-30-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Happy Independence Day; GMUSD debates detail of minutes for controversial April meeting; Tending to gardens to nurture students; Ludlow Rotary Club features Let’s Grow Kids speakers; and Shear Beauty Salon opens in Springfield.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.