Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 04-21-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 04-21-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Spring Home Improvement; Hill is confirmed as GM principal after two votes following threats, pleas; Vermont’s Amy Harlow to head Flood Brook School; and Cavendish updates payment info, free Wi-Fi hot spots, and other town projects.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.