Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 04-14-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 04-14-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Spring Home Improvement; Residents weigh in on Chester paper of record decision; Decision on Divided Sky Foundation facility extended to May meeting; GMUHS principal candidate rejection causes conflict; and Chester’s Route 103 Bridge project original decision is confirmed.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.