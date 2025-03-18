Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 03-19-25

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 03-19-25

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Health & Wellness section; Chester Rec 5/6 Basketball; Green Mountain Therapeutics celebrates first year; Volunteers make breakfast at BRSC; Black River flood resiliency workshop; and Magic Mountain Outing Club hosts a Chili Cook-off.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.