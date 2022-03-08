Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 03-09-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 03-09-22

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Health & Wellness; Chester voting results; Plymouth voting results; Chester chooses two papers of record, being online and print; Amy Bohren hired as the new principal of CTES; and Representative Charlie Kimbell fields questions in Plymouth.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.