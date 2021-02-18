Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 02-17-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 02-17-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Cavendish addresses town informational meeting and tree removal; Valentine’s party delivered door to door; Londonderry community to set priorities for action Feb. 25; Taconic & Green publishes annual report for fiscal year 2022; and The Collaborative announced Mentor Vermont ambassadors.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.