The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 09-11-24

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: 100 Years young; Rockingham obtains grant for Meeting House restoration; Historic preservation commission receives Excellence Award; New real estate agent expanding her business role.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.