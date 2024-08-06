Full online edition: The Shopper Newspaper 08-07-24

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 08-07-24

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: Back to School activity page; Real Estate professional section; BF School Board on board with new playground proposal; Uplift Dance ends season at Claremont Opera House; and 802 Soul Kitchen at Springfield Library.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.