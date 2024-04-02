Full online edition: The Shopper Newspaper 04-03-24

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 04-03-24

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: Easter Basket winners; Springfield sets summer swim schedule; Springfield Rotary to hold diaper drive; New book provides tools for caregivers of young children; and Bellows Falls meet and greet.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.