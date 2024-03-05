Full online edition: The Shopper Newspaper 03-06-24

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Newspaper 03-06-24

This week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper features: Easter Activity page; Springfield 2024 Town Meeting; Terrier Hall of Fame nominations; 1840s house passed from generation to generation; Josh Mosher: a local musician who loved, served his community.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.