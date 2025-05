The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Edition 05-07-25

This week’s edition of The Shopper Edition features: Happy Mother’s Day; 100 River Street renovation project in Phase One; CRC to celebrate tree-planting efforts; Ask our town manager: a community conversation; and Fill the Cart from the Heart food drive.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.