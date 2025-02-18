Full online edition: The Shopper Edition 02-19-25

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper Edition 02-19-25

This week’s edition of The Shopper Edition features: Yesterday & Today photo booklet; Weathersfield artist wins gold medal; Bellows Falls receives preliminary audit review; Springfield reconsiders Wild Trails Farms easement; and Bird expert honored for work on rare shorebirds.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.