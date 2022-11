The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 11-16-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Early Thanksgiving deadlines; Trustees discuss opioid settlement; Local election results; “A Little Night Music” opens at Next Stage Arts; and Parks Place announces new Executive Director.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.