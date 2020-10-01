Full online edition: The Shopper 09-30-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 09-30-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Westminster Fire & Rescue raises funds for community member; HCRS provides significant support to local food shelves; Citizens object to Springfield School Board’s proposed policy; and Resource Management Inc. presents solid waste system with Village Trustees.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.