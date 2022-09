The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 09-28-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Attendees take notice at Fairy House Festival; Rockingham Selectboard hears Design for Depot Street Bridge project; The 2022 Terrier Hall of Fame Ceremony; and Community members enjoy time with Kurn Hattin kids.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.