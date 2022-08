The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 08-10-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Another successful Rockingham Old Home Days; Springfield Hospital holds raffle for Ted Williams getaway; Bellows Falls student receives Eileen Austin Neal scholarship; and Author event and free children’s books.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.