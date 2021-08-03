Full online edition: The Shopper 08-04-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 08-04-21

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Rockingham Old Home Days a success; Nominations for Rockingham Old House Awards; Bellows Falls Garage building restoration project moving forward; Springfield Community Band back and going strong; and Saxtons River Trustees open discussion on municipal planning.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.