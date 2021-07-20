Full online edition: The Shopper 07-21-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 07-21-21

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Amtrak returns to Bellows Falls after suspension; Victoria Otis received 16th annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship; Weston Playhouse reimagines the theater experience with “An Iliad;” and Savings Bank of Walpole, a big fan of Kurn Hattin Homes.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.