Full online edition – The Shopper 07-01-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 07-01-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Happy Independence Day; Bellows Falls Trustees welcomes new members; Abby Burns, R.N. receives Spirit of Nursing Award; Renovations at Mountain Valley Health Center; and Savings Bank of Walpole to begin phased reopening of lobbies.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.