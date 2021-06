The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 06-16-21

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Bellows Falls 2021 Alumni Queen nominees; Bellows Falls residents weigh in on Area Wide Plan; David Stern to bring musical theater to Waypoint Center; and Detour on I-91 Exit 6 starting June 21.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.