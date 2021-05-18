Full online edition: The Shopper 05-19-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 05-19-21

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Blythe Kersula receives the Eileen Austin Neal Spirit of Nursing Award; Putney Central School revitalizes garden and orchard; Weathersfield PTO celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week; Springfield Chamber thanks community for Green Up Day; and Bellows Falls Trustees discuss Police Department vehicle purchase.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.