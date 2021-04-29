Full online edition: The Shopper 04-28-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 04-28-21

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Apple Blossom Cotillion; Working Fields Staffing Agency expanding to Springfield; Selecboard hears dam relicensing presentation from Connecticut River Conservancy; Springfield Lions Club donate to the Equity Scholarship Fund; and Chamber invites volunteers for Green Up Day.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.