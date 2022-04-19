Full online edition: The Shopper 04-20-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 04-20-22

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Spring Home Improvement; Easter Basket winners; Road construction and paving projects in our area; Second public meeting for ARPA Covid funds; Trustees discuss Greater Falls Farmers Market; and Fall Mountain Launces official Alumni Association.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.