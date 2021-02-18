Full online edition: The Shopper 02-17-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 02-17-21

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: New Vermont special education law could affect local taxpayers; Bellows Falls Trustees discuss connectivity study grant; BFWC donates to Our Place; Rockingham awarded 2021 Historic Preservation Grants; and Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Candidates Night.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.