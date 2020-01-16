Full online edition: The Shopper 01-15-20

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 01-15-20

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: The 64th Apple Blossom Cotillion rehearsals begin; Council on Rural Development holds follow up to community forums; Selectboard discusses positions for budget; and Local author self-publishes book exploring quirky Vermont.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, Bill Murphy’s This & That and local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.