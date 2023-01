The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Shopper 01-11-23

This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Annual Grafton Ice Bar event sells out for the second year in a row; Increasing police presence in Rockingham; Community Action Live; and A great year for Springfield Lions Club.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.