Come Alive Outside asks Vermonters to “Share the love”

REGION – It’s year two of the pandemic and everyone could use a little love. That’s why Come Alive Outside is asking Vermonters to help boost the morale of their community, themselves, and their neighbors by telling the world what they love about where they live.

Come Alive Outside’s programming is hyper-local and designed to entice residents to experience the benefits of nature where they live, work, and play. Love letters are a terrific way to let others know about their particular hometown charms. These love letters will hopefully be a delightful experience for both reader and writer. Expressing gratitude is a great way to increase joy and decrease stress. Writers can share their gratitude and express their love for the little part of Vermont they call home, whereas readers get a chance to reflect on all the ways their town is special to others, which may positively influence how they see their own neck of the woods.

“Both getting outside and gratitude practices have positive impacts on mental and physical health,” says Come Alive Outside Executive Director Arwen Turner. “We hope this contest creates the intention and motivation for folks to get outside and explore their towns as well as inspires others to check out the hidden gems they read about in the letters.”

Share the love by writing a love letter to your town. Submit your love letter via email to Arwen@comealiveoutside.com by Feb. 10, or mail them to Come Alive Outside, P.O. Box 267, Rutland, VT 05702. Mail needs to be postmarked by Feb. 7 for consideration. Come Alive Outside will announce three winners: an adult and youth winner from all of Vermont and an additional winner from Rutland County (Come Alive Outside’s HQ). Winners will each get gift baskets with a variety of outdoor gifts. Winners will be announced on Feb. 14 and a mystery guest will read the winning love letters. All love letter submissions will be published on www.comealiveoutside.com on Feb. 14.