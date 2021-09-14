Chester Festival on the Green Sept. 18-19, 2021

Don’t miss this year’s Chester Festival on the Green, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.

For over 40 years, this annual event has been a hallmark kickoff to the fall foliage season, where thousands of people converge on Chester’s historic Village Green from all over New England to support Vermont artisans and businesses. Visitors to this free outdoor event will find the center of town lined with delicious food, pottery, fine woodworking, fiber art, jewelry, photography, glass, and much more with something of interest for everyone.

In addition to many new vendors and returning favorites, we’ll have artisan demonstrations, field games, farm animals, raffle prizes, and lots of family fun activities. Field games include Potato Sack Racing, Pumpkin Bowling, Corncob Darts, Haystack Maze, Egg Tossing, Giant Pumpkin Rolling, Polish Horseshoes, and Cornhole.

Last but not least, we’ve announced a fantastic lineup of musicians who will be performing live on stage shows both days.

