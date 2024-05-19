Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens plots available

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens is excited to start our 2024 season, and would love to have you join us this year.

Our organic community garden is located on Canal Street in Chester. 10-foot by 10-foot plots are ready to plant, and are assigned on a first come, first served basis. Limited equipment is provided through a generous donation by Erskine’s Grain and Garden. Seeds are available at the seed library, and through gardener sharing. If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, we also have plots designated for the Chester Andover Food Shelf that will need tending and care.

There is a yearly donation, and a one-time refundable deposit, and scholarships are available: a garden is available to anyone that wants one. Details can be found in the gardener agreement on our website. Additional donations are welcome, and go towards maintenance, infrastructure, scholarships, and future expansion goals. Two plots will again be designated for cutting flowers for all gardeners and neighbors to enjoy. Please make bouquets for yourselves this year as well.

If you’d like to join, to reserve a plot, or to donate to the scholarship fund, please email chestergreenhouse@gmail.com . Electronic payment can be made upon request. Please also visit our website, www.chestercommunitygreenhouseandgardens.org , and Facebook page.

We really appreciate the participation and support, and have plans to grow this season with new infrastructure and programming.