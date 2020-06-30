Yvonne Lawrence, 2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Yvonne “Evvie” Lawrence, 92, of Cavendish, Vt., passed away peacefully at the Gill Home in Ludlow Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband Harold G. Lawrence and son John A. Lawrence. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Pam and Carl “Buzz” Lindberg of Cavendish, Vt.; grandchildren Shawn and Meagan Lindberg of Proctorsville, Vt., and Sheri and Brett Eggebraaten; great-grandchildren Sierra, Mallory, and Jakob of Fresno, Calif.; and daughter-in-law Marianne Lawrence and family of Weare, N.H.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Gill Home Activities, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.