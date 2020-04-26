Yvonne D. Boyd, 1942-2020

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Yvonne D. Boyd, 77, of Cambridgeport Road, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Yvonne was born in Johnson May 15, 1942, the daughter of John and Bernice (Frappiea) Hooper. She was a 1960 graduate of Bellows Falls High School and worked as a manager for Avon and also worked at Readex in Chester. Yvonne was a member of the Saxtons River Fire Department Auxiliary and a former Grange member. She enjoyed watching birds and was handy at crafts – she loved sewing and knitting. Yvonne especially loved her family.

On May 10, 1988, she married James Boyd who survives. Also surviving are her children Wilbur Parkhurst and his wife Karen and Angie Parkhurst; her stepdaughter Marie Cushman; her sister-in-law Marilyn Simonds who was a dear friend and caregiver; grandchildren Christopher Howe and wife Bambi, Stephanie Lawlor and fiancé Rich, Bridgette Lawlor, Brent Douglass and fiancée Lindsey, Brennan Douglass, Heather Smith and husband Dwight, Shannon Maciejewski and husband John, and Rebecca Parkhurst, Cody Parkhurst and fiancée Jen; step-grandchildren Nyoka Cushman and Nicholas Cushman and partner Kyle Poland. She will be greatly missed by her 15 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her son William Parkhurst, stepdaughter Tammy Cushman, and her brother Frank Hooper.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Saxtons River Fire Department, c/o Art Smith, P.O. Box 81, Saxtons River, VT 05154.