Winifred R. Hitchcock, 1937-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Winifred Rose (Parkhurst) Hitchcock, 84, of Golden Hill Road, passed away at home Oct. 20, 2021 surrounded by family. Winifred was born Aug. 12, 1937 in Rockingham to parents Floyd and Ellen (Dunlap) Parkhurst.

On Dec. 23, 1955, Winifred married Leslie Hitchcock in Brockway Mills, Vt. Happily married for 57 years, Leslie predeceased Winifred in March of 2012. Winifred spent 30 years working for Mary Meyers as a stitcher and sales representative of the stuffed animals beloved by so many.

Winifred is survived by four daughters Annette Douglass, Dianne Lawlor, Theresa Benson, and Zena Lescord. She also leaves nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., Nov. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m.