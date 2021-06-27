Winifred M. Allbee, 1921-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Winifred M. Allbee, 100, of Bellows Falls, passed away peacefully at Morning Glory Manor Saturday, June 5, 2021.

She was born May 23, 1921 in Windham, the daughter of Harry and Bessie (Rounds) Jenison. Winnie attended schools in West Townshend and Townshend. She played several sports while in high school and was well known for being an excellent basketball player.

Winnie and her first husband Edward Dextraze had three children, Jeannette, Eddy, and their first-born daughter who died at birth. Their marriage ended in divorce a few years later.

In 1954 Winnie married Perlie Allbee in a small ceremony in West Townshend. The couple was married for 31 years until Perlie’s passing in 1985.

Winnie, affectionately known as Bah, was an incredibly hardworking and caring woman with a zest for life. She was well known for her cooking, baking, love of music, reading, puzzles, and love of the ocean.

Some of Winnie and Perlie’s endeavors included a lunch cart “Winnie’s Foodmobile,” which they traveled with up and down the East Coast. They also sold Christmas trees, picked oranges for a season in Florida, owned a sulky racehorse, owned a tractor trailer and hauled loads cross-country. They also enjoyed setting up at local flea markets. To obtain items to sell at these flea markets, they were always going to yard sales. It wasn’t unheard of for them to make an offer for everything at the yard sale and, if accepted by the usually surprised person having the yard sale, they would start loading up the pickup truck.

Bah always kept busy, never one to sit still. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a day she really enjoyed.

She was predeceased by her first-born daughter, mother and father, sisters Esther and Maxine and husband Perlie. Survivors include her daughter Jeannette Whelan of Westminster, son Edward Dextraze Jr. and wife Ruth of Claremont, granddaughter Wendy Moss and husband Bernie of Bellows Falls, grandson Seth Dextraze and wife Tina of Reno, Nev., grandson Scot Dextraze of Bellows Falls, granddaughter Courtney Wiese and husband Nick of Springfield, and five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Pastor Pete Carlson, Dr. Robert Swartz, Gerry Chandler, Chris and the late Ed Decamp and their incredible loving team at Morning Glory Manor for all of the care Bah received. Bah was a woman of Faith. Bah was a true blessing in our lives and will live on in our hearts forever. A private memorial service was held in Townshend June 18.

In memory of Winnie, donations can be made to the Bellows Falls Senior Center.