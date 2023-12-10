Wilson L. Gallion, 1940-2023 🇺🇸

WALPOLE, N.H. – Wilson L. Gallion, 82, of North Walpole, N.H., passed away on Dec. 4, 2023, at his home.

Wilson was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Holden, W.Va., son of Oakley and Lorraine (Stapleton) Gallion. Wilson entered the U.S. Army and earned a Purple Heart. He later retired from the Army and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Wilson was a member of the American Legion Post 37 in Bellows Falls, and Amvets Post 983 in Florida. He married Rosemary (Saddler), who predeceased him.

Wilson is survived by his children Charles Gallion and Kellie (Rodney) Harper; his grandchildren Brad and Kyle; and great-grandchildren Jayden, Carter, Rieley, and Brody. Wilson was predeceased by his wife; parents; and siblings Samuel, Clyde, Bobbie, and Billie Gallion, and Betty Ward and Mildred Vinnatter. He was also predeceased by his grandson Shawn.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m., at the Rockingham Meetinghouse Cemetery in Rockingham, Vt.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.