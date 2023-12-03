Wilma B. Weghorn, 1929-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Wilma B. Weghorn, our Oma, died at her home in Chester with her loving family in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 26, at the age of 94. She was born in Furth, Germany, on Feb. 28, 1929, to Wilhelm and Louise (Kimmel) Weghorn. During World War II, she worked in the commissary of a United States base and met an American soldier. The two married, and after the war she emigrated to the United States. The two parted ways after a time, and she worked very hard to provide for her two children. She dearly loved building and operating The Alpina Haus, a lodging, restaurant, and fuel station near Magic Mountain in Londonderry in the early 1960s. She found great joy hosting the skiers and cooking traditional German food for travelers as they gathered for skiing holidays; her Saturday evening roast pork suppers were always well attended, and everyone ended the evening well fed. Through the years she also took care of homes around Magic Mountain, and kept the concessions at the Weston Playhouse well stocked with homemade pies. She also worked at Readex/NewsBank for 30 years, and made great friends there. She lived in Chester for 55 years (30 with her daughter); she was the community Oma, hosting and feeding scores of her grandchildren’s friends and community children in the evenings and after school. During the U.S. Open the house was full of young skiers, and she would often stay up late in the night with them sharing stories and food.

Oma enjoyed coordinating trips and traveling the world with her family and friends, gardening, baking, and playing cards. She also loved the many pets that also shared their household in her final years and days. She is survived by two children Ken Birdsey and partner Jan Campbell of Treasure Island, Fla., and Lu Parker and husband Gary of Chester; a former daughter-in-law Debbie Birdsey of Hampstead, N.H.; four grandchildren Michael (Corrine), Katie (Rob), Shannon (Mark), and Hannah (Wes); six great-grandchildren Payton, Kylee, Dahlia, Makaylah, Abby, and Logan; and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter’s home next spring when the peonies are in bloom and the croquet court is set up and ready for a game.

Arrangements have been provided by Knight Funeral Home, and online condolences are appreciated at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.