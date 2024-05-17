William R. Buskey, 1940-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William R. Buskey passed from this life to a peaceful rest on May 13, 2024. Born Dec. 20, 1940, to Regis and Jeanette (Guillette) Buskey in Derby, Vt., Bill graduated from Springfield High School in 1959, and shortly after joined the Navy for four years, where he never once stepped aboard a ship. He served in the Philippines and Guam, and was honorably discharged in 1963.

He returned home to Springfield, where he married Donna Matalounis, and they had a daughter and son before they divorced. In 1980, he married Cathy Thurber Byers, who had two daughters and, by 1985, they had a son and daughter.

Bill worked over 30 years at Fellows Gear Shaper in cutter sales, later retiring from nine years at Springfield Printing, where he worked as proofreader. His hobbies included reading, keeping up on local and national sports, walking, and playing card games. He also did some coaching for youth basketball. After retiring, he discovered pickleball, and that became his focus. It was a good addiction, and a terrific venue for meeting and making many new friends from all over the U.S. and Canada.

The Buskey’s spent eight winters in Zephyrhills, Fla., where Bill enjoyed horseshoe league, pickleball instructing and tournaments, washer toss, and he loved getting on stage at the jams to sing some Buddy Holly.

Bill was a quiet, humble man of faith, trusting completely in the death, burial, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ for forgiveness of sin and his justification. This is how and why he had such peace after receiving his cancer diagnosis. He knew his bible well, and prayed every day for his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, and two grandsons Connor Buskey and Maximus Chiari. He is survived by his wife Cathy of 43 years; children Andrea Watkins (Scott) of Perkinsville Vt., Stacey Buskey (Phoebe) of White River Junction, Vt., Hilary Conkling of Alexandria, N.H., Darcie Kirkland (Kenny) of Campton, N.H., Gabe Buskey (Vanessa) of Springfield, Vt., and Brigitte Chiari (John) of Derby, Vt.; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He has also left many cousins who he grew up with and were dear to him.

The family is most grateful for the VA palliative care group in White River Junction, Vt., and the Dartmouth Health Visiting Nurse and Hospice care received over the last several months. If you are so inclined, a donation to your local hospice would be most welcome.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Monday, May 20, from 12-3 p.m., at the Claremont Senior Center, 5 Acer Heights Road, Claremont N.H. In Bill’s honor, pie will be served!

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.