William R. Bates, 1945-2025

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – William “Bill” Roy Bates, 79, of Westminster, Vt., passed away on May 11, 2025, at home, surrounded by those that loved him. He was born on Nov. 15, 1945, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Floyd and Arlene (Davis). He attended schools in Bellows Falls, and graduated from high school in 1964. Bill worked for 33 years for Green Mountain Power, retiring as a head lineman. After retirement, he spent his time working as a school bus driver and carpenter.

Bill married Teresa “Terri” Gaspardino on Sept. 9, 1967; they remained married until his passing. After marriage, they moved to Westminster, Vt., where they raised their family.

Bill leaves behind his beloved wife Terri; his children Jodi (Joshua) Lemieux, Jeremy (Kimberly) Bates, Jessica (Jeffrey Sholes) Bates, and Jennifer (Timothy) Wyman; sister Lorraine Yates; and brother Robert Bates. Bill is also survived by his six grandchildren, and many more extended friends, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Bill always made time for his family. It was not unheard of to find him with his brothers-in-law Alan (“Gaspar”) or Fred. They could regularly be found going to breakfast or lunch, stacking wood, or running to fix someone’s house. Bill loved to chat with anyone and everyone that he ran into. In his spare time, he could be found spending time with family, helping others, doing carpentry and woodworking projects, working on cars, and taking care of his treasured dogs.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

A funeral will take place on Saturday, May 31, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Church, on Cherry Street in Bellows Falls, with a burial immediately following at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Drewsville Road, Walpole, N.H.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.