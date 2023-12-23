William L. Thompson, 1933-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William Lansing Thompson passed away peacefully at his home in Springfield, Vt., on Dec. 17, 2023, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Bill was born in East Haven, Conn., on July 19,1933. He graduated from East Haven High School in East Haven, Conn., in 1951.

He enlisted in the Air Force and served as a sergeant in Korea from 1951-1954, in the top secret decoding department. After his military service, he married his love since middle school, Marilyn Malinowski, and they started their family. He pursued a career in the food service industry, eventually becoming the national sales manager for Nabisco Brands until his retirement in 1993. This also coincided with the advent of the fax machine and email.

He and Marilyn moved to Madison, Conn., and then Springfield, Vt., in 2000, to be closer to family. He was an avid golfer since his youth, playing with his father. He was a longtime member of the Mendham, N.J., golf club, the Madison, Conn., golf club, and the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, Vt., where he served on the board. He always made sure to enjoy the 19th hole! He was an active member of St. Mary’s Church, the Knights of Columbus, and was past president of the Lions Club, where he performed yearly eye checks at local elementary schools, and sold Christmas trees at the plaza.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Marilyn, and by his sons Bill (Judy) and Rick (Ann), and daughter Linda Smith. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents Bill and Flossie, his sister Barbara Hutchinson, and his son-in-law David Smith.

Bill created lifelong friends with his loud, personable laugh and personality. He will always be remembered for his classy style and attention to detail, love of ice cream, his blueberry pancakes, the clinking of ice in his glass, riding his tractor, and finding every last weed in the yard. Bill played clarinet, and loved the big band era and the Rat Pack. His favorite recording artist was Frank Sinatra, which the family sang around him on his last day.

“For what is a man, what has he got? If not himself, then he has naught. Not to say the things he truly feels. And not the words of someone who kneels. Let the record show, I took the blows and did it my way.” As Sinatra would say, he did it his way, enjoying himself along the way!

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.