William J. Brown, 2021

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – William J. Brown, “Boh” or “Grumpy,” 69, of Old Claremont Road, passed away in his home surrounded by his family Jan. 9, 2021. He bravely fought a tough battle with lung cancer.

He leaves behind his loving wife Debra Hastings and their combined family plus 10 grandchildren. He was preceded by his 19-year-old son Christopher Brown in 1997.

He shared three children with his first wife Janis Richard Carroll of Belmont, N.H., the late Christopher Brown, Cheryl Brown and her partner Bradley Tenney and their son Troy, his youngest daughter Stephanie Brown and her daughters Jada and Remy Nieters of Charlestown. Four stepsons from his marriage to Debra: Buddy Morel and son Brayden; Barry and wife Nicole Morel and their daughters Ava, Madison, and Lillian; Billy Morel and daughters Paige, Emily, and Victoria all of Charlestown, N.H., and Jake Vienne and his fiancée Erin McClammer of Wilmington, N.C.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and served a three-year term of service including time in Vietnam. He acquired many levels of skill in his job history but was most proficient in driving big tractor-trailers. His employment in this area included Idlenot Dairy, Black River Produce, Smokeshire, BDR, Recycle services, Blanc and Bailey, and ADS of North Springfield.

His hobbies were woodworking, bowling, family and riding his Harley. Most recent enjoyment was riding scooters with his family and dog Mia.

Boh will be greatly missed by many coworkers, friends, and family. He had a great sense of humor and loved joking around with the young and old. He laughed often, he never held back on his advice or direction, and he had an endless supply of stories that could make you laugh and cry. But most of all he was a loving, loyal husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

A graveside service will happen at a later date.