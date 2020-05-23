William Harriman, 1941-2020

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – We are saddened to announce the passing of William “Bill” Harriman May 17, 2020. He died in his home after a long battle with COPD. He was born Feb. 26, 1941 to Victor and Alice Harriman in White Plains, N.Y.

Bill grew up in Andover, Conn. and attended RHAM High School. He joined the United States Army soon after graduating and became a Green Beret with a black belt in Kempo karate. Most of his military time was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Bill spent most of his working life as a meat cutter in various stores, but he also welded for a number of years at Bryant Grinder in Springfield, Vt.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman and absolutely loved to spend as much time as possible with his family. They, and his dog Baxter, meant the world to him. He also enjoyed reading and spending time sitting with his wife by their pond with a good glass of wine and watching the goldfish chase each other around.

Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years Audrey Harriman; his brother Victor “Buddy” Harriman; sister Patricia Skoog; his four sons Clifford, Charles, Jeffrey, and Scott; his four daughters-in-law Stephanie, Stacey, Sarah, and Kelly; and his nine grandchildren Vanessa and Jacob, Cory and Gavin, Cameron and Reece, and Raphael, Isabella, and Birhanu.

Bill’s wish was to have a small celebration of his life with his family at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.