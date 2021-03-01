William Blanchard, 1949-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – William “Billy” Blanchard passed away Jan. 23, 2021 at the Lebanon, N.H. Genesis Nursing Home after a long illness. He was born April 28, 1949, in Bellows Falls, the son of Adrian and Margaret (Dee) Blanchard. He was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School.

He was the owner of Michael Dee’s Pub in Bellows Falls, Vt. for many years. He was employed at Jones & Lamson in Springfield, Vt. for a number of years as a machinist. He worked as an electrician for several years with his later years spent with Interstate Electrical. Bill was a former member of the Polish American Club, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the B.P.O. Elks, all of Bellows Falls.

Bill enjoyed cooking and creating tasty variations to recipes and entertaining friends and family at cookouts with his delicious creations. Gatherings of friends and family were a joy for Bill. Often times he would find joy in driving around the countryside with his family, taking any and all scenic routes just to see what’s there.

Bill is survived by his son, Michael W. Blanchard of Bellows Falls, Vt.; his two sisters Sheila Pateneaude (William “Pat”) of West Chesterfield, N.H., and Kathleen Colburn (Nelson) of Rockingham, Vt.; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Michael Dee, a sister Maureen Hennessey, and her son Shawn Hennessey.

There will be a graveside burial service in the spring of 2021 in the St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vt.