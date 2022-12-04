William “Bill” Eastman, 1942-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William “Bill” Norman Eastman, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at his home in Killen, Ala. He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Norman and Norma Eastman. He attended schools in Springfield, graduating in 1960. Bill was a remarkable auto body technician employed at Kelley Chrysler for many years.

He was a member of the Lord’s church.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Nancy (Wilder) Eastman; his sons, Shawn, Quint and Lance; grandsons Thomas and Taylor; sisters Dolores Eastman of Springfield, Vt. and Linda Rutter of Lima, Ohio, as well as, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, sister Carol Kangas, and brother Rick Eastman.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Association.